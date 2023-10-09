Russia continues providing BRICS partner with oil shipments

(MENAFN) In a notable development, Russian oil producers have rekindled exports to Brazil, with a substantial shipment of 84,400 metric tons of crude delivered last month. This marks a significant uptick, representing the highest volume of Russian crude shipped to Brazil since June 2010, when the South American nation imported 117,800 metric tons. The report, sourced from Brazilian customs data and conveyed by RIA Novosti, underscores this resurgence in trade relations between the two nations.



In terms of monetary value, these September exports, the first after a two-year hiatus, amounted to USD48 million. This stands in sharp contrast to the figures from August 2021, when Brazilian refineries imported 42,100 metric tons of Russian crude, valued at USD16.6 million. The substantial increase in both volume and monetary value of exports underlines the renewed vigor in this economic partnership.



Concurrently, there has been a noteworthy decline in Brazil's imports of Russian petroleum products. The month-on-month decrease amounts to 22 percent, with a total of 717,300 metric tons imported. Correspondingly, the value of these shipments has seen a 13 percent drop, amounting to USD593.8 million. This downturn in imports coincides with Moscow's recent decision to temporarily curtail specific fuel exports, a measure taken to stabilize the domestic market.



This resurgence in Russian oil exports to Brazil not only signifies a renewed economic cooperation between the two BRICS nations but also highlights the fluid dynamics of the global energy market. The substantial increase in trade volumes indicates a strengthening of bilateral ties, with potential implications for the broader international economic landscape. Meanwhile, Brazil's adjusted import patterns reflect the impact of Russia's strategic measures to stabilize its own domestic market, underscoring the delicate balance of global energy trade.





