Iran-backed shiite groups in Iraq support Hamas amid Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) In a notable display of solidarity, Iraq's Iran-backed Shiite political parties and militias have voiced their unequivocal support for Hamas' military operation against the Israeli army and civilians. This announcement comes in the aftermath of Hamas' substantial offensive on Saturday, known as "Operation Al Aqsa Flood," which marked one of the most significant attacks on Israel in recent years. The surprise assault involved armed militants crossing the border from Gaza and launching a relentless barrage of rockets from the Palestinian enclave.



The toll of this intense conflict has been tragically high, with over 1,000 lives lost in just two days of fighting in Israel and Gaza. According to media reports, approximately 700 individuals have perished in Israel, while Gaza has borne the brunt of the casualties, with at least 400 people losing their lives. Additionally, around 2,000 others have suffered injuries as a result of the escalating violence, further highlighting the devastating human cost of the conflict.



In a striking show of support for Hamas, Shiite militias took to the streets of Baghdad mere hours after the operation unfolded. They waved Palestinian flags and extolled the Palestinian group through song, underscoring the resonance of the conflict not only within the region but also among Shiite factions in Iraq. This expression of solidarity serves as a reminder of the broader geopolitical implications and the complex web of alliances and allegiances at play in the Middle East.



As the Israel-Gaza conflict continues to escalate, the backing of Shiite militias in Iraq for Hamas further adds to the dynamics of the situation. The conflict's profound impact on both Israeli and Palestinian communities, as well as its reverberations throughout the Middle East, underscores the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to this long-standing and deeply entrenched conflict.

