Mediwound Deploys Nexobrid® For Emergency Supply

Hospitals and military forces have urgently requested NexoBrid supplies. To address this critical need, MediWound has deployed all its available NexoBrid inventory to aid the substantial number of burn victims.

MediWound remains committed to fulfilling its obligations to our global markets and is implementing measures to ensure supply continuity.

About NexoBrid

NexoBrid® (anacaulase-bcdb) is a topically administered biological product that enzymatically removes nonviable burn tissue, or eschar, in patients with deep partial and/or full-thickness thermal burns without harming viable tissue. NexoBrid is approved in over 40 countries, including in the United States, European Union and Japan, where it has been designated as an orphan biologic drug. Development of NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. Specializing in the development, production and commercialization of solutions that seek to replace existing standards of care, the Company is committed to providing rapid and effective biologics that improve patient experiences and outcomes, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound's first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in severe burns that can replace surgical interventions and minimize associated costs and complications. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline including the Company's lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III-ready biologic for debridement of chronic wounds with significant advantages over the $300 million monopoly legacy drug and an opportunity to expand the market. MediWound's pipeline also includes MW005, a topical therapeutic for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma that has demonstrated positive results in a recently completed Phase I/II study.

For more information visit and follow the Company on LinkedIn .