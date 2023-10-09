Amir Chairs Third Meeting Of Supreme Council For Economic Affairs And Investment For 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment, chaired the third meeting of the council for 2023, which was held Monday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Vice President of the Council, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Their Excellencies members of the council.

The Council reviewed the decisions and recommendations made in the second meeting of the Council for the year 2023, and the project follow-up report. The Council also discussed the country's economic priorities and took appropriate decisions in its regard.

The Council reviewed the presentations related to the economic plan for priority sectors, and the technological transformation of payment systems and infrastructure.

The Council also discussed the topics listed on its agenda and took the appropriate decisions in their regard.