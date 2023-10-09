Traffic Closure On Lusail Boulevard From Wednesday For GIMS Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The main road of Lusail Boulevard will be closed for traffic from Wednesday, October 11, until the weekend, October 14.

This was announced by Lusail City on its official Instagram page . It stated that the closure is in preparation for events as part of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS).

It further shared the map illustrating the roads which will be closed, and those that are open to traffic.

The iconic Lusail Boulevard will turn into an urban playground from 5pm to 10pm on October 12 to 14 as part of the GIMS Qatar 2023.

This includes the 'Parade of Excellence' which will allow spectators to see up to 100 unique model cars cruise on the Boulevard. This event is scheduled to take place on October 12 from 7pm to 9pm.

"Parade of Excellence, spectacular action, entertainment, live performances all around, and a buzzing village area; there will be something for everyone at the Urban Hub. Let the party begin!" GIMS stated on their website.