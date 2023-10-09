Hamas-Israel conflict continues to escalate

(MENAFN) As the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its second day, political analysts are offering various perspectives on the situation, describing it as "Israel's 9/11" or the culmination of a "50-year time bomb." These descriptions reflect the gravity of the ongoing violence and its potential long-term implications.



On a tense Saturday morning, the Palestinian militant group Hamas initiated a multifaceted attack on Israel, utilizing land, sea, and air forces. This offensive followed a barrage of rockets launched from Gaza into Israel, marking a significant escalation in hostilities. Notably, the attack occurred during a major Jewish holiday, adding to the sense of urgency and anxiety surrounding the situation. Additionally, it took place just one day after the 50th anniversary of the Arab-Israeli war, underscoring the deep historical roots of this enduring conflict.



Dan Steinbock, the founder of the global consultancy firm Difference Group, emphasized that the attack was not a sudden or isolated event. Instead, it was rooted in complex historical, political, and regional factors, reflecting a longstanding and deeply ingrained tension between the parties involved.



The evolving situation in the Israel-Hamas conflict is a cause for concern both regionally and globally. The comparison to "Israel's 9/11" highlights the seismic impact of the ongoing violence, while the notion of a "50-year time bomb" suggests that the roots of this conflict run deep and are not easily resolved. As the fighting persists, the world watches closely, awaiting potential developments and hoping for a peaceful resolution to a conflict that has endured for generations.



“The Israeli-Hamas War is a logical result of 50 years of failed military policies." In an email to CNBC, Steinbock noted that this attack represented the initial significant direct conflict within Israeli territory since the establishment of the nation.



“It is a game-changer in the Israeli-Palestine conflict,” Steinbock continued.

