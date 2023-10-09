Egypt, UAE Presidents Discuss Efforts To De-Escalate Violence In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan stressed on Monday, the importance of intensify coordination, and consultation to pushing forward diplomatic efforts to reduce tension and escalation between Palestine and Israel.

This came during a phone call received by President Al-Sisi form his Emirati counterpart in which both sides discussed the latest developments in the occupied territories, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

During the call, both sides discussed the latest military escalation between the conflicting sides and the current efforts spent to stop it, the statement noted

They confirmed the importance of starting the process of achieving comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace between the Palestinian and Israeli sides to ensure security and stability in the region.

Egypt, therefore, is intensifying its efforts and contacts at all levels with regional and international parties to coordinate efforts to work to end the military escalation and spare the region from serious repercussions.(end)

