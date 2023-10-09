Plutus Health Sponsors BHB INVEST Conference 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Plutus Health proudly sponsors the BHB INVEST Conference 2023. The INVEST conference brings together investors, operators, and owners of behavioral health practices for dealmaking and networking.



“Becoming a silver sponsor of the BHB Invest Conference is a proud movement for the team,” said Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health.



INVEST Conference 2023 will be held in Chicago, IL, on October 11-12, 2023. The conference attendees will hear from industry experts and leading executives shaping mergers & acquisitions, the field of investments, operations, and more. Behavioral health service providers can learn about the latest industry technologies and trends from industry experts at the conference. Plutus Health provides exceptional behavioral health billing and coding services to help practices streamline their RCM.



“We are always striving to help behavioral health providers grow. Our experienced team of behavioral health billers and coders have an in-depth understanding of RCM processes. We detect denial trends and revenue leakage points to help practices eliminate losses,” said Thomas.



Plutus Health is a full-cycle RCM management company assisting behavioral health practices in end-to-end RCM service optimization for 15+ years. They provide services like credentialing, payment posting, denial management, medical coding, AR management, medical billing, and more. Recently, Plutus Health conducted an RCM 2023 challenges survey where 200+ healthcare providers spoke about their top challenges.



“We leverage AI and RPA to help healthcare providers combat all the RCM challenges. Our team of 1000+ experts and 60+ RPA bots have delivered exceptional results and have benchmarked KPI results for over a decade,” added Thomas John.



You can connect with Plutus Health's mental health billing and coding experts by visiting their website. BHB INVEST Conference website will give you complete information on the event:

