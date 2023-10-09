Samsung Announced The Launch Of Its BESPOKE Double Door Refrigerator Range For Styling Your Kitchen

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India – October 9, 2023: Samsung, India's No. 1 refrigerator brand, today announced the launch of its BESPOKE Double Door refrigerator range, designed to cater to the modern Indian consumer. With a spectrum of beautiful colour options, the new BESPOKE refrigerators bring a touch of urban elegance and individuality to any kitchen.



Samsung's all-new BESPOKE Double Door refrigerator range, available in BESPOKE Premium Cotta Steel and BESPOKE Glass variants, seamlessly combines personalised aesthetics with advanced refrigeration, making everyday living effortless and stylish.



The BESPOKE Premium Cotta variant adds a vintage charm and warmth to your kitchen. It will be available in two colour options – Cotta Beige and Charcoal (dual tone) and Cotta Charcoal. The Bespoke Glass variant will come in two colour options Clean White and Pink Glass (dual tone) and Clean Black Glass.



"Our BESPOKE Double Door refrigerators bring innovations tailored for the Indian consumers' unique needs and preferences. The BESPOKE Premium Cotta variant pays homage to traditional cotta design, adding a touch of nostalgia to modern kitchens. Along with distinctive design, BESPOKE Premium Cotta Variant comes with best-in-the-industry features such as Convertible 5-in-1 that is crafted with the versatility of Indian cooking in mind to offer more storage options. The SmartThings AI Energy Mode in the BESPOKE Glass variant empowers consumers to manage energy consumption efficiently. We are excited to bring this new range in India that enhances convenience, style, and sustainability in everyday living," said Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director, Digital Appliance Business, Samsung India



The new BESPOKE Double Door refrigerators transcend functionality and offer both great design as well as technological innovation. The BESPOKE Premium Cotta model features Convertible 5-in-1, engineered to provide more storage space and flexibility catering to all refrigeration needs throughout the seasons with its five conversion modes.



The BESPOKE Glass model comes with SmartThings AI Energy mode that enables consumers to monitor and optimise their refrigerator's energy usage, helping them save on electricity bills. The Optimal Fresh+ feature ensures that Indian households can store and enjoy their favourite delicacies for an extended period.



Price and Availability



Priced at INR 30,500 onwards, the new BESPOKE Double Door refrigerators will be available at all leading electronic retail stores across India and on Samsung's own online platform – Samsung Shop. The BESPOKE Premium Cotta model will be available in 236L, 256L, 301L and 322L capacities, in the price range of INR 30,500 to INR 42,500 BESPOKE Glass variant will be available in 415L and 465L capacities with prices ranging between INR 54,000 and INR 57,800.



BESPOKE Design



Samsung's new BESPOKE Double Door refrigerators offer warm, elegant and trendy colours and appealing textures that make the consumers' kitchen reflect their personal taste and sync with their interior design statement.



Convertible 5-in-1



This unique feature provides consumers with more storage space and utmost convenience by allowing them to choose from five different conversion modes – Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation and Home Alone. With a change of season just switch to 'Seasonal Mode' to keep only the fridge on and switch the freezer off. Bring home more grocery bags and just convert the freezer into a fridge with the 'Extra Fridge Mode'. If you are going out on a vacation and need to store some food in the freezer, simply switch on 'Vacation Mode' and keep only the freezer on, while the fridge compartment stays turned off. When staying alone at home and you don't have a lot to store just switch to 'Home Alone Mode' that switches off the fridge and converts the freezer compartment into a fridge.



Twin Cooling PlusTM



The Twin Cooling PlusTM technology works as an independent cooling system, with separate airflows in both the fridge and freezer, preventing the smell of different food items moving between the fridge and freezer. Two separate evaporators manage the fridge and freezer space separately and maintain optimal humidity level, leading to longer freshness and less wastage of food.



Optimal Fresh+



This feature ensures food stays fresh for twice as long. The Optimal Fresh+ drawer allows consumers to switch between 4 modes to store various types of foods. In the 'Soft Freeze' mode, it retains the freshness of delicate food items such as meat and fish two times longer than normal cooling, thereby conserving its natural flavour.



SmartThings AI Energy Mode



With this feature, consumers can monitor and proactively save energy. SmartThings AI Energy Mode analyses your refrigerator usage patterns and estimates the power consumption, based on AI technology. If the estimated electricity bill exceeds your preset target, it recommends you to activate the 'Saving Mode' to reduce energy use.



Wi-Fi Enabled



Consumers can control their refrigerator by tracking and adjusting its performance using the SmartThings app as the product is Wi-Fi enabled



Power Cool



The Power Cool feature expedites the cooling performance, helping in chilling food and beverages faster. By only touching a button, this feature blows intensely cold air into the fridge. Consumers can rapidly cool their weekly groceries to lock in their freshness and flavour or even chill their favourite drinks for a party or dinner.





About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Shristi Gupta

Email :

Other articles by Samsung