NEQSOL Holding And Education Development Fund Announce A Scholarship Program For Female Students (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NEQSOL Holding and Education Development Fund have signed a
memorandum of understanding (MoU). The document was signed by Imran
Ahmadzada, Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan office, and Elnur
Nasibov, Chairman of the Board of Education Development Fund.
The purpose of the MoU is to establish cooperation on programs
and projects to enhance the education system as well as create and
implement a long-term scholarship program for female students.
Matin Karimli, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Science and
Education expressed gratitude to both sides for their proactive
steps within the framework of the state-private partnership:“One
of the effective forms of partnership is cooperation within the
framework of corporate social responsibility. I am confident that
this cooperation will have positive results and new projects will
be implemented in the future.”
Elnur Nasibov, Chairman of the Board of Education Development
Fund, highlighted the significance of the collaboration between
NEQSOL Holding and the Education Development Fund, citing it as an
example of a state-private partnership:“This cooperation will
provide support for girls' education, as well as for the Education
Development Forum that focuses on state-university-industry
collaboration, organized by Education Development Fund.
Additionally, it may also support other initiatives in the
future."
Imran Ahmadzada, Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan office,
emphasized that the field of education and the development of human
capital are in the holding's focus, and several projects have
already been successfully implemented in this direction:“As part
of our project to support the education of young girls, the
students will receive a monthly scholarship throughout the year.
Additionally, they will be provided with various opportunities,
including internships in their fields of study and participation in
mentoring programs. This project will contribute to their
professional growth, providing them with decent jobs in the future
and making them valuable contributors to society.”
For detailed information about the scholarship program for
female students during the 2023-2024 academic year, please visit
NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in
more than ten countries across the energy, telecommunications,
hi-tech, and construction industries.
