NEQSOL Holding And Education Development Fund Announce A Scholarship Program For Female Students (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NEQSOL Holding and Education Development Fund have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The document was signed by Imran Ahmadzada, Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan office, and Elnur Nasibov, Chairman of the Board of Education Development Fund.

The purpose of the MoU is to establish cooperation on programs and projects to enhance the education system as well as create and implement a long-term scholarship program for female students.

Matin Karimli, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Science and Education expressed gratitude to both sides for their proactive steps within the framework of the state-private partnership:“One of the effective forms of partnership is cooperation within the framework of corporate social responsibility. I am confident that this cooperation will have positive results and new projects will be implemented in the future.”

Elnur Nasibov, Chairman of the Board of Education Development Fund, highlighted the significance of the collaboration between NEQSOL Holding and the Education Development Fund, citing it as an example of a state-private partnership:“This cooperation will provide support for girls' education, as well as for the Education Development Forum that focuses on state-university-industry collaboration, organized by Education Development Fund. Additionally, it may also support other initiatives in the future."

Imran Ahmadzada, Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan office, emphasized that the field of education and the development of human capital are in the holding's focus, and several projects have already been successfully implemented in this direction:“As part of our project to support the education of young girls, the students will receive a monthly scholarship throughout the year. Additionally, they will be provided with various opportunities, including internships in their fields of study and participation in mentoring programs. This project will contribute to their professional growth, providing them with decent jobs in the future and making them valuable contributors to society.”

For detailed information about the scholarship program for female students during the 2023-2024 academic year, please visit .

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in more than ten countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.