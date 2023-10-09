Azerbaijan Reveals Past Week's Mine Quantities Detected In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan's Mine
Action Agency has published a weekly report on humanitarian
demining operations carried out in the territories liberated from
Armenian occupation on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
According to the information, 67 anti-tank and 31 anti-personnel
mines were discovered and neutralized last week. An area of 426.5
hectares was demined.
Moreover, a total of 315 people became victims of mine terror in
the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation
between November 10, 2020, and September 19, 2023.
Of them, 62 people (civilian: 49; military: 13) were killed and
253 (civilian: 101; military: 152) were injured.
