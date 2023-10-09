Kuleba: Next Year Ukraine To Be At Top Of American Election Agenda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Next year, in the US, the 'Ukrainian issue' will be at the intersection of two tectonic plates - a long-term strategy and presidential elections.

This opinion was expressed by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Forbes , Ukrinform reported.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that he would prefer the topic of support for Ukraine to 'fall off' the American election agenda and not be a domestic political, electoral, or party issue, as it is in the interests of the Democratic and Republican parties and all Americans. At the same time, he predicts that Ukraine will remain at the top of the US election agenda.



"Next year, Ukraine will be at the top of the American electoral agenda. In the United States, there is a junction of two tectonic plates: strategy and elections. The first realizes that it is in America's strategic interest to support Ukraine. Elections are not a strategy, but a short-term phenomenon. The 'Ukrainian issue' will be at this junction," Kuleba said.

According to him, the entire focus of Ukrainian politics will be on how to prevent crises and use any situation in favor of our country.

"This is life, this is politics, and we have to deal with it," the Foreign Minister summarized.

As reported, the United States, as part of the ongoing dialogue with Ukraine and other parties, provided a list of priority reforms for discussion and feedback at the multilateral Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine in Brussels.