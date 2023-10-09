Civilian Injured As Enemy Hits Library In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the coastal area of Kherson, injuring a civilian.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Around 10:30, the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank struck the coastal area of Kherson," the report says.

It is noted that a man, born in 1968, received minor injuries in the attack. He was provided with medical assistance.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, around 10:30 the occupying forces attacked one of the libraries. A 55-year-old man was slightly injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army carried out 53 shelling attacks on Kherson region over the past day, October 8. One person was killed, 18 more were injured, including two children.