More Than 150 Applications For IDDA Awards Competition Submitted

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Registration for the IDDA Awards innovation contest organized by
the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development has been
completed. More than 150 applications for participation in the
competition have been received. The projects accepted for the
selection of winners will be put up for public voting in the coming
days, Azernews reports, citing the press
release.
It should be noted that "IDDA Awards" is an award ceremony
established by the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development in
2022 and implemented in the field of innovation.
The main goal is to introduce and support the activities of the
most promising innovators in the ecosystem, create a competitive
environment among the players actively involved in the development
of innovation in the country, and increase interest in this area.
The IDDA Awards are awarded in 13 categories.
