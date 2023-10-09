Russian Presidency Warns Of Escalating Conflict In Middle East

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The Russian Presidency warned, Monday, from the expansion of the conflict in the middle east and expressed serious concern about the escalating Palestine-Israel conflict.
Russian News Agency (TASS) quoted the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that the escalating conflict imposes a huge threat on the entire region, and urged for transferring the conflict to a political framework.
In a previous statement, Russian Foreign Ministry attributed the escalation of the conflict again to the failure of implementing the resolutions of UN organization and UN Security Council. (end)
