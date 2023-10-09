Catholic Bishops Want Ranil To Give Reports From FBI, Others

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Catholic Bishops' Conference has asked President Ranil Wickremesinghe to share the reports on the Easter Sunday attacks he claims to have received from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), as well as the UK, Indian and Chinese intelligence services.

In a letter to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka noted that the claim he had received such reports was first made public by the President in his recent interview with Deutsche Welle.

In the interview the President had said that the Catholic Bishops' Conference had wanted documents of all the proceedings of the commission which investigated the Easter Sunday attacks and those details have been handed over.

In the letter the Catholic Bishops' Conference thanked the President for handing over all the volumes of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry Report into the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka also noted that Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith is an integral and most vital member of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka.

During his recent interview, the President had said that he is not dealing with Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith but only with the Catholic Bishops' Conference. (Colombo Gazette)