Global Virus-like Particle Vaccine Market Size

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global virus-like particle vaccine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.



Advances in biotechnology, such as genetic engineering and protein expression technologies, have made it more cost-effective and efficient to produce VLPs. This has reduced barriers to entry for vaccine development.

Key Market Insights



As per the stage outlook, the approved vaccines segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the application type outlook, the infectious disease segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is analyzed to account for largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 Key players operating in the global virus-like particle vaccine market include Novavax, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Medicago, Dynavax Technologies, Cytos Biotechnology, iBio, Sanofi Pasteur, Bavarian Nordic, and GeoVax Labs, among others



Request for a Sample Copy of the Report:

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Healthcare Providers

Retail Pharmacies Government Vaccination Programs



By Stage (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Pre-clinical Research Stage Approved Vaccines

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Infectious Diseases

Cancer Immunotherapy Others



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America



U.S.

Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Central and South America



Brazil

Argentina

Chile Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa Rest of MEA



Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on“ Global Virus-Like Particle Vaccine Market - Forecast to 2028 ''





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address:

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn:

Website:

Attachment

Global Virus-like Particle Vaccine Market Size



PoC Diagnostics Market

Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAVs) Downstream Processing Market Infectious Vaccines Market

Tags Virus-Like Particle Vaccine VLP vaccines VLP vaccines market VLP vaccines size VLPs–based vaccines virus-like particle market Attachments Global Virus-like Particle Vaccine Market Size... Related Links