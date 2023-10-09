(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global virus-like particle vaccine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.
Advances in biotechnology, such as genetic engineering and protein expression technologies, have made it more cost-effective and efficient to produce VLPs. This has reduced barriers to entry for vaccine development.
Key Market Insights
As per the stage outlook, the approved vaccines segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period As per the application type outlook, the infectious disease segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market North America region is analyzed to account for largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 Key players operating in the global virus-like particle vaccine market include Novavax, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Medicago, Dynavax Technologies, Cytos Biotechnology, iBio, Sanofi Pasteur, Bavarian Nordic, and GeoVax Labs, among others
By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Healthcare Providers Retail Pharmacies Government Vaccination Programs
By Stage (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Pre-clinical Research Stage Approved Vaccines
By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Infectious Diseases Cancer Immunotherapy Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Vietnam Rest of APAC
Central and South America
Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of MEA
Global Virus-like Particle Vaccine Market Size
