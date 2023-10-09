Beamr Will Participate And Present At The Thinkequity Conference October 19Th, 2023 In NYC.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Herzliya Israel, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR), a leading supplier of video optimization technology and solutions, today announced that Sharon Carmel, its founder, CEO , will participate in the annual ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 19, 2023 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors, and leading executives for a full day of company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, networking and more. Featured sectors include AI/Big Data Technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Energy.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Beamr's founder and CEO on how Beamr has grown to date and its prospects for future innovation, growth, and industry leadership. Beamr's CEO, Sharon Carmel, commented,“Since its IPO Beamr is moving at a very fast pace. From completion of its technology integration with Nvidia GPUs to availability of its solution on AWS in just over 6 months, I am looking forward to sharing with you our accomplishments and what to expect next from Beamr”.

Beamr is looking forward to meeting its existing investors and new prospective investors as well other participants at the ThinkEquity Conference. To register to attend the ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link:

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content adaptive video solutions. Backed by 53 granted patents, and winner of the 2021 Technology and Engineering Emmy® award and the 2021 Seagate Lyve Innovator of the Year award, Beamr's perceptual optimization technology enables up to a 50% reduction in bitrate with guaranteed quality.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about Beamr's strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on April 24, 2023 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

