Upbring Celebrates President & CEO, Mike Loo, as Recipient of the Austin Business Journal 2023 Best CEO Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, TX, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with immense gratitude that Upbring, a leading nonprofit committed to advancing child wellbeing, announces its President & CEO, Mike Loo, as one of the distinguished recipients of the Austin Business Journal 2023 Best CEO Award . The Austin Business Journal bestows the award in five categories based on an organization's size and status, be it public, private or nonprofit. Mike graciously accepted this prestigious accolade during a private ceremony held on Oct. 5, 2023, alongside several other honorees.

The award ceremony, attended by a distinguished group of nominees, celebrated the exceptional contributions of business leaders in the Austin community. The 2023 Best CEO Award acknowledged Mike Loo's outstanding leadership and visionary approach , particularly in his role at Upbring, where he has made a significant impact since assuming the position in 2020.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Mike Loo expressed his gratitude and shared how this recognition reinforces the heart of Upbring's mission: to advance child wellbeing. He began by expressing his appreciation, saying, "Thank you to the Austin Business Journal and to all the incredible nominees who do tremendous work for the betterment of Austin."

About the criteria decision-makers use to select winners and nominees, Mike asked, "Could it be confirmation that the world still believes there are organizations needed to help children who have experienced an immense amount of trauma due to unimaginable circumstances? Upbring plays a vital role in the healing process, reminding children that they can still embrace their childhood. We do so by taking a measurable approach to becoming the measure of tomorrow. I accept this award on behalf of the over 1,000 dedicated Upbring staff who always put children first.”

Mike Loo's exemplary leadership has led Upbring to serve over 13,000 children annually, grow its staff to more than 1,000 people and doubled its annual revenue, from $60 million to $115 million through strategic program expansion. Along the way, the organization's commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries of what's possible for the nonprofit and social services sectors has been instrumental in transforming the lives of those they serve.

The Austin Business Journal Best CEO Award recognizes not only Mike Loo's achievements but also the significant impact of Upbring's mission and the dedication of its staff. This acknowledgment is a testament to the unwavering commitment of Upbring and its President & CEO in making a profound difference in the lives of children and families throughout Texas.

Furthermore, in line with the spirit of recognizing leadership excellence, Upbring extends a heartfelt congratulations to the additional winners of the Austin Business Journal's 2023 Best CEO Awards in various categories, including Caren Kelleher of Gold Rush Vinyl , Chelle Neff of Urban Betty , Beth Goff-McMillan of SKG , Duff Stewart of GSD&M and Tom Nolan of Kendra Scott LLC . We also extend our congratulations to retired Texas Mutual Insurance CEO Richard Gergasko for winning the Legacy Award.

Upbring is honored to be part of this distinguished group of leaders who represent the pinnacle of leadership across diverse sectors. Together, their contributions have a profound impact on their companies, industries and communities.

To learn more about Upbring's mission and initiatives, please visit Upbring . Stay updated with the latest news and developments by following Upbring on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

###

About Upbring

Founded in 1881, Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We are the leaders in delivering a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. Intent on shifting perspectives and re-imagining current systems, our work secures a future free from the damages of abuse. Join us in our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

About Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal, a leading source of local business news and information, celebrates the achievements of business leaders and organizations in the Austin community through various awards and recognitions. The Best CEO Award is a prestigious honor that highlights exceptional leadership and contributions to the region's growth and success.

Attachment

Upbring Celebrates President & CEO, Mike Loo, as Recipient of the Austin Business Journal 2023 Best CEO Award



Austin Business Journal 2023 Best CEO Award

Best CEOs: Michael Loo champions innovation in nonprofits

The game-changing potential of data integration in transitioning child welfare towards child wellbeing Upbring





Upbring Celebrates President & CEO, Mike Loo, as Recipient of the Austin Business Journal 2023 Best ... It is with immense gratitude that Upbring, a leading nonprofit committed to advancing child wellbein... Tags Child Wellbeing Child Welfare Non-profit Texas Upbring Related Links