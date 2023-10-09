Polypid Announces Presentation At The American College Of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the“Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that SHIELD I Phase 3 clinical data for D-PLEX100 will be highlighted in a presentation at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2023, to be held on October 22-25, 2023, in Boston, MA.

American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2023

Presentation Title: Impact of Locally Applied Doxycycline-Eluting Drug (D-PLEX) on Incisional Infection Rate in Elective Colorectal Surgery: A Phase 3, Prospective, Randomized, Double-Blind, Multicenter, and Multinational Clinical Trial Presenter: Shmuel Sharoni, M.D. Date/Time: October 23, 2023/4:15 PM - 5:45 PM Eastern Time Location: Session SF120 – Colon and Rectal Surgery I

BCEC Ballroom East, Level 3

The abstract will be available on once the conference concludes.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid's lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

