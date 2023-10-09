Industrial Rubber Market Is Growing At A 5.5% CAGR By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The market for industrial rubber is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 36.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.
Industrial rubber has a variety of special qualities that make it very attractive for usage in a wide range of end-use industries, including the construction and automotive sectors. Rubber is renowned for having exceptional elasticity, flexibility, and resilience that enable it to deform and regain its shape under stress. Rubber is the best material for sealing, vibration damping, shock absorption, and providing a dependable barrier against fluids, gases, and electrical conductivity because of these characteristics.
Industrial rubber is a flexible material that is processed and created to meet specific needs. Since it may be made into a variety of shapes, sizes, and combinations by moulding, extrusion, or other manufacturing processes, it is adaptable for a wide range of applications in different industries. Rubber products are more useful in a number of applications because they can be manufactured to withstand harsh conditions, chemicals, mechanical pressures, and extreme temperatures.
A significant user of industrial rubber goods is the automotive industry. The need for industrial rubber parts such tyres, seals, hoses, and belts is anticipated to increase as the automotive industry continues to rise as a result of rising vehicle production and the desire for electric and autonomous vehicles, which will propel the industrial rubber market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global industrial rubber market size reported by Fact for 2022 was US$ 34.4 billion The global industrial rubber market size is estimated to reach US$ 62.0 billion in 2033 The projected CAGR for the global industrial rubber market from 2023 to 2033 will be 5.5% Application in automobiles accounts for a major share in industrial rubber as compared to the other industries Synthetic rubber captures the highest share for industrial rubber
Market Growth Stratagems
Manufacturers focus on developing new and improved rubber products to meet customer demands and address market needs. This involves investing in research and development to enhance product performance, durability, and functionality. Innovation also involves the development of eco-friendly and sustainable rubber materials or the integration of advanced technologies into rubber products.
Key Companies Profiled
JSR Corporation Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd ExxonMobil Ube Industries, Ltd LANXESS Asahi Kasei Corporation Zeon Corporation
Key Market Segments Covered in the Report
Product
Natural Rubber Synthetic rubber
Polybutadiene Rubber Butyl Rubber Nitrile Rubber Chloroprene Rubber Ethylene-propylene Rubber Silicone Rubber Others
Processing Method
Injection Molding Compression Molding Extrusion Others
Application
Tires & Tubes Hoses, Gaskets & Seals Conveyor Belts Wires & Cables Others
End-use Industry
Automotive & Transportation Building & Construction Industrial Machinery & Equipment Others
Region
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the industrial rubber market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (natural rubber, synthetic rubber (polybutadiene, butyl, nitrile, chloroprene, ethylene-propylene, silicone, and others)), processing method (injection molding, compression molding, extrusion, and others), application (tires & tubes, hoses, gaskets & seals, conveyor belts, wires & cables, and others), end-use industry (automotive & transportation, building & construction, industrial machinery & equipment, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).
Key Questions Covered in the Industrial Rubber Market Report
What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023? At what rate will the global Industrial Rubber sales grow until 2033? Which are the factors hampering the Industrial Rubber demand? Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033? Which are the factors driving sales in the Industrial Rubber Market during the forecast period?
