Industrial Rubber Market Is Growing At A 5.5% CAGR By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for industrial rubber is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 36.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Industrial rubber has a variety of special qualities that make it very attractive for usage in a wide range of end-use industries, including the construction and automotive sectors. Rubber is renowned for having exceptional elasticity, flexibility, and resilience that enable it to deform and regain its shape under stress. Rubber is the best material for sealing, vibration damping, shock absorption, and providing a dependable barrier against fluids, gases, and electrical conductivity because of these characteristics.

Industrial rubber is a flexible material that is processed and created to meet specific needs. Since it may be made into a variety of shapes, sizes, and combinations by moulding, extrusion, or other manufacturing processes, it is adaptable for a wide range of applications in different industries. Rubber products are more useful in a number of applications because they can be manufactured to withstand harsh conditions, chemicals, mechanical pressures, and extreme temperatures.

A significant user of industrial rubber goods is the automotive industry. The need for industrial rubber parts such tyres, seals, hoses, and belts is anticipated to increase as the automotive industry continues to rise as a result of rising vehicle production and the desire for electric and autonomous vehicles, which will propel the industrial rubber market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global industrial rubber market size reported by Fact for 2022 was US$ 34.4 billion

The global industrial rubber market size is estimated to reach US$ 62.0 billion in 2033

The projected CAGR for the global industrial rubber market from 2023 to 2033 will be 5.5%

Application in automobiles accounts for a major share in industrial rubber as compared to the other industries Synthetic rubber captures the highest share for industrial rubber

Market Growth Stratagems

Manufacturers focus on developing new and improved rubber products to meet customer demands and address market needs. This involves investing in research and development to enhance product performance, durability, and functionality. Innovation also involves the development of eco-friendly and sustainable rubber materials or the integration of advanced technologies into rubber products.

Key Companies Profiled



JSR Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

ExxonMobil

Ube Industries, Ltd

LANXESS

Asahi Kasei Corporation Zeon Corporation

Key Market Segments Covered in the Report

Product



Natural Rubber

Synthetic rubber



Polybutadiene Rubber



Butyl Rubber



Nitrile Rubber



Chloroprene Rubber



Ethylene-propylene Rubber



Silicone Rubber Others

Processing Method



Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Extrusion Others

Application



Tires & Tubes

Hoses, Gaskets & Seals

Conveyor Belts

Wires & Cables Others

End-use Industry



Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Industrial Machinery & Equipment Others

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer



Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the industrial rubber market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (natural rubber, synthetic rubber (polybutadiene, butyl, nitrile, chloroprene, ethylene-propylene, silicone, and others)), processing method (injection molding, compression molding, extrusion, and others), application (tires & tubes, hoses, gaskets & seals, conveyor belts, wires & cables, and others), end-use industry (automotive & transportation, building & construction, industrial machinery & equipment, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

