Vitamin Gummies Market To Hit US$ 7352.3 Million By The Year 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Vitamin gummies surge in popularity: convenient, nutritious, and aligned with beauty and wellness trends.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to FMI, vitamin gummies market are likely to generate US$ 4050 million in 2023. A CAGR of 6.5% is forecast for the market between 2023 and 2033, indicating a US$ 7352.3 million market. As multivitamin gummy provides critical support for all-around health and well-being demand for these gummies is expected to grow in demand. As convenient and enjoyable forms of vitamin and mineral intake, they contribute to optimal body function by filling nutrient gaps.Gummies such as these are especially valuable for people who follow strict diets, have a difficult time eating, or are busy. As a result, they ensure that the essential nutrients are received, which support vitality and proper body function. Research is being conducted on vitamin gummies in order to increase their demand. Increasing investments are being made in this research, which is increasing the demand for vitamin gummies. The demand for diet alternatives that are healthy and balanced is driven by supplements.Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry - Get Your Sample Report Now!Gummies have garnered a great deal of attention in the beauty and wellness industry over the last few years with the advent of Covid-19 last year. In addition to providing multiple vitamins, gummies can also help regenerate hair and skin.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global market for vitamin gummies is expected to reach US$ 6903 million by 2032.Globally, the United States accounted for 24.7% of the vitamin gummies market share in 2022.The market for vitamin gummies is expected to rise by 6.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.China accounted for an 11.2% CAGR in 2022, indicating continued growth in the market.According to projections, the Japanese market accounted for 4% of the global market by 2022.In 2022, Germany was responsible for 7.2% of the global market share for vitamin gummies in the market.The vitamin gummies market generated a CAGR of 6% between 2018 and 2022.“Vitamin gummies will enjoy sustained demand for years to come due to their innovative flavors and attractive packaging. Natural products and premium pricing are expected to drive vitamin gummies' growth in the market.” says an FMI analyst.Competitive LandscapeThe business of vitamin gummies is growing as many companies form strategic partnerships and collaborate with other businesses. There is a growing trend among vitamin gummies market players to invest heavily in research and development, to develop new products, to expand their geographic presence, as well as to establish partnerships in order to grow their customer base.On March 2023, SmartyPants Vitamins announced the launch of its most innovative multivitamin to date-SmartyPants Sugar-Free Multi & Omegas. The Sugar-Free Multi & Omegas from SmartyPants don't contain sugar alcohols like other sugar-free gummies. In addition to having zero grams of sugar and zero grams of net carbohydrates, this new all-in-one supplement is sweetened using monk fruit extract and allulose to avoid digestive upset.On April 2023, Centrum launched gummies with specialized nutrition in India. Now in India, the company offers a wide range of enjoyable gummies packaged in a high-science supplement format - 'Benefit Blends'. As Indian consumers live a hectic lifestyle, there are several nutrition gaps that are emerging. According to the company, the new specialized nutrition line is 100 percent vegetarian, gluten-free by nature, and non-habit forming.Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights!Key Companies ProfilesBAYER AGPharmaviteSmartyPants VitaminsWellnext HealthChurch & Dwight Co. Inc.Life Science NutritionalsTaura Natural Ingredients Ltd.Viva 5 CorporationOlly Public Benefit CorporationNowamylVitamin Gummies Market SegmentationBy Product Type:Single Vitamin GummyBiotinOmega & DHAVitamin CCoQ10Vitamin DMelatoninHigh Fibre FormulasMultivitamin GummyProbiotic Vitamin GummyBacillus CoagulansLactobacillusBacillus SubtilisOthers (Yeast Etc.)By Customer Orientation:ChildrenAdultMenWomenBy Source:Animal BasedPlant-BasedAccess the Complete Report Methodology Now:By Packaging Type:Bottles & JarsStand-Up PouchesOther Packaging TypeSales Channel:Direct SalesModern Tradeconvenience StoreDepartmental StoreSpecialty StoreDrug Store/PharmaciesOnline RetailersOther Sales ChannelsBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeSouth Asia and PacificEast AsiaMiddle East and AfricaAuthorNandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.Have a Look at Related Reports of Food and Beverage Domain:CBD Gummies Market Size : In 2023, the CBD gummies market is expected to be worth US$743.5 million. CBD gummy sales are expected to generate $7,524.5 million in revenue by 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the CAGR is expected to be 26%.CoQ10 Gummies Market Share : According to Future Market Insights, the CoQ10 Gummies market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The market value is expected to rise from $2,029.7 million in 2022 to $3,500.0 million by 2032.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

