U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market To Exceed A Value Of US$ 9.2 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for electric vehicle batteries in the United States is projected to develop at a 5.4% CAGR during the assessment years (2022-2032) and reach a value of more than US$ 9.2 billion by the end of 2032, up from US$ 5.4 billion in 2022.

The U.S. market for electric car batteries is expected to generate an opportunity worth US$3.8 billion by 2032.

FactMR reports that as more electric vehicles are sold in the US, there is a rising demand for their batteries. The market will grow in the future years as a result of increased demand for high-energy batteries, the adoption of greener and renewable power generation methods by manufacturers, and product innovation.

“Manufacturers to Content With Stringent Lead Pollution Norms”

Due to regulations the U.S. has put in place to reduce lead pollution, domestic production and recycling are now difficult and expensive. Recyclers work in highly automated, airtight facilities in the US that have significant lead-release monitoring equipment and smokestack scrubbers. The market for batteries in the US is being constrained by this.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent manufacturers of electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. are investing in developing new technologies to make batteries easier to operate on a zero-emission vehicle.

Market players are undertaking efforts to introduce a new world of battery technology by working on launching cobalt-free batteries to leverage technology and differentiate themselves from other competitors in the market.

For instance:



Panasonic Corporation of North America announced a massive battery plant in the United States in 2022. The new mega-factory will make new types of EV batteries for Tesla, Inc. Tesla Inc. is planning to provide next-generation EV batteries and is focusing on turning to lithium iron and not lithium-ion to be the fundamental chemical engineering to power electric vehicles.

Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key electric vehicle battery manufacturers positioned across the U.S., sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Categorization of U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Industry Survey:

By Battery Type:



Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lead Acid Batteries

Nickel Hydride Batteries Others

By Battery Capacity:



Less than 25 kWh

25-50 kWh

50-100 kWh More than 100 kWh

By Pack Type:



Prismatic

Cylindrical Pouch

By Vehicle Type:



Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

By Vehicle Category:



Two Wheelers

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

LCVs

HCVs Buses

By Sales Channel:



OEMs Aftermarket

By Region:



West U.S.

South-West U.S.

Mid-West U.S.

North-East U.S. South-East U.S

