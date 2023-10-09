Saudi Arabia's Culture Ministry Opens“Cultural Hub”

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) The Saudi Ministry of Culture, unveiled the“Cultural Hub”, an online portal, which will make it simple for local and worldwide audiences to access a thorough database of Saudi cultural history, infrastructure, institutions, artefacts, and accomplishments.

Through its website, the platform involves the community in recording and submitting pertinent information about cultural assets across various cultural sectors.

Images of cultural assets are displayed on the site together with information about where they are. Viewers can browse and search a complete cultural registry that includes theatres, libraries, and museums as well as explore historical and cultural places using an interactive map.

Users can also browse through collections of manuscripts, rock art, inscriptions, and other digitally preserved cultural items. Nevertheless, individuals can use the platform to share their cultural treasures with the broader community.