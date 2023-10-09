Saudi Heritage Commission Participates In 5Th Exhibition For Heritage Crafts In Egypt

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)
The Heritage Commission took part in the“Our Heritage” Handicrafts and Heritage Exhibition's fifth session, which took place from October 8 to October 14 at the Egypt International Exhibitions Centre.
The Saudi pavilion features a wide variety of handcrafted items that showcase the national heritage, richness, diversity, and cultural identity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including rosaries, leather goods, palm and gypsum crafts, wickerwork, and other handmade items.
MENAFN09102023007116015312ID1107212756
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.