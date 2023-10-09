Saudi Heritage Commission Participates In 5Th Exhibition For Heritage Crafts In Egypt

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) The Heritage Commission took part in the“Our Heritage” Handicrafts and Heritage Exhibition's fifth session, which took place from October 8 to October 14 at the Egypt International Exhibitions Centre.

The Saudi pavilion features a wide variety of handcrafted items that showcase the national heritage, richness, diversity, and cultural identity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including rosaries, leather goods, palm and gypsum crafts, wickerwork, and other handmade items.