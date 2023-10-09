Railway Couplers Market Gains Steam With Investments In Modernization And New Railway Projects

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Railway Couplers Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The railway couplers market is set to experience substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 275.16 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, at an accelerating Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.53% throughout the forecast period.

The comprehensive report on the railway couplers market provides a holistic analysis, including market size and forecasts, current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 vendors.

Key Market Drivers

Several key factors are driving the growth of the railway couplers market:

Increased investments in new railway projects are driving demand for railway couplers as an integral component of modern railway systems.Increased demand for rail logistics, driven by rising trade activities, is contributing to market growth.A focus on upgrading and modernizing railway infrastructure fuels the demand for advanced railway couplers.

Market Segmentation

The railway couplers market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Semi-automaticAutomatic

By Application:

Passenger trainHigh-speed trainFreight trainMetro and light rail

By Geographical Landscape:

APACEuropeNorth AmericaSouth AmericaMiddle East and Africa

Emerging Market Trends

The report identifies several emerging market trends, including:

The concept of virtually coupled trains is driving market growth, enhancing railway efficiency and safety.The increasing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) in railways is contributing to improved railway coupler technology.The advent of high-speed railways is leading to increased demand for advanced coupler systems.

Key Companies Mentioned

The report provides vendor analysis and mentions approximately 25 companies operating in the railway couplers market, including:



A.D. Electrosteel Pvt. Ltd.

aichele GROUP GmbH Co. KG

Amsted Industries Inc.

CIM LAF

Dellner Couplers AB

Esco Group

Escorts Kubota Ltd.

Flender GmbH

Irwin Car and Equipment

Jiangsu Tedrail Industrial Co. Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

OLEO International

Rail Udyog

Shanghai Suyu Railway Material

Strato Inc.

Titagarh Wagons Ltd.

Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA Wabtec Corp.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.





Tags High Speed Train Light Rail Metro Rail Railway Coupler Railway Coupling Railway Infrastructure Train Freight