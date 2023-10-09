Automotive Belts Market Valuation To Exceed US$ 21,136.4 Million By 2033 | FMI Analysts Predicts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

According to FMI, Automotive Belts Market is thriving due to increased global automobile production, driven by factors like population growth and urbanization

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive belts market size is projected to surpass US$ 14,417.0 million in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 21,136.4 million by 2033. The automotive belts market size is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033.Production of automobiles has increased steadily worldwide, particularly in developing economies. Automotive belts, which are crucial parts of several systems including the engine, power steering, air conditioning, and water pump, are in great demand as many vehicles are produced day by day.Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:Factors including population expansion, urbanization, and rising living standards in many areas are contributing to the increase in the number of automobiles on the road. With more cars on the road, there is a great need for automotive belts for routine maintenance, repairs, and replacement.Advanced belt materials that provide better performance, durability, and efficiency have been introduced as a result of ongoing research and development activities. Also, in the production of belts, for instance, the use of synthetic rubber, high-strength fibers, and composite materials has increased their durability, strength, and resilience to wear and tear. The use of these modern, high-performance belts is encouraged by technological advances, which help the market expand.A significant opportunity for the market for automotive belts is the rising popularity of electric cars. Additionally, for the electric motor systems and auxiliary systems like air conditioning and power steering, EVs need specific belts. Also, the market's expansion is favorably impacted by the rising demand for belts especially made for electric powertrains, which is fueled by the popularity of EVs.The automobile industry is placing a great emphasis on lightweight vehicle designs to increase fuel economy and lower carbon emissions. Moreover, lightweight automotive belts contribute to weight reduction without sacrificing performance. When used in conjunction with other lightweight components, belts have the potential to reduce the overall weight of a vehicle.The need for lightweight automotive belts is anticipated to rise as manufacturers seek to develop light cars, which is expected to propel market expansion.Recent Developments Observed by FMI:In October 2022, JK Fenner Americas Inc., a subsidiary of JK Fenner (India) Ltd., introduced its extensive Top Drive line of power transmission equipment in the markets of North, Central, and South America. The Top Drive brand's introduction couldn't have come at a better time for businesses that have dealt with supply chain delays and shortages given the global sourcing model that is just beginning to gain traction.In August 2021, American manufacturer, General Motors fixed an issue by developing a revolutionary 'Buckle-To-Drive' feature for vehicles. This system, which is now being added to GM's Chevrolet and GMC vehicles, stops the driver from shifting gears and keeps the car in "park" until they buckle up. Although this safety system is already in use in some areas of the United States, all GM SUVs, including the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, are slated to come standard with it.Ready to Dive Deeper? Request Our Comprehensive Report Methodology Now:Key Players Operating in the Global MarketGates CorporationMidas International CorporationMitsubishi Belting Ltd. GroupHelicord Transmissions Pvt. Ltd.B&B ManufacturingThe Carlstar Group LLCContinental AGBearings and Power Transmission SolutionsCRP Industries Inc.BG AutomotiveHutchinson GroupBando Chemical Industries Ltd.Automotive Belts Market Segmentation:By Type:Drive BeltsTiming BeltsSingle V-BeltMultifunctional V-BeltBy Vehicle Type:Passenger VehicleLight Commercial VehicleHeavy Commercial VehicleBy Sales Channel:Original Equipment ManufacturerAftermarketBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Middle East & Africa (MEA)AuthorNikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.Explore Trending Reports on AutomotiveAutomotive Timing Chain & Belt Market Demand : The automotive timing chain & belt market is projected to exceed the market valuation of US$ 13.2 billion by the end of 2033.Automotive Timing Chain Market Growth : An automotive timing chain runs inside the engine and needs to be lubricated by engine oil. Lack of oil changes and low-quality oil usage can cause fast wear off of automotive timing chains. Engineers may use gears, chains or belts to drive the camshaft and maintain valve timings.

Ankush Nikam

FMI

+91 90966 84197

email us here