Chester County Author Wins Bronze Medal In Readers' Favorite International Book Competition

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Readers' Favorite is proud to announce that "The Tea Drinker's Guide to Adventure" by Chester County author Andrée Jannette won the Bronze Medal in the 2023 Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest. This contemporary romance is Ms. Jannette's first novel and features a protagonist facing the reality of Parkinson's. Ms. Jannette, who herself has Parkinson's, wanted to create a character meeting the challenges of PD while at the same time striving to live life to the fullest.The Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and celebrities.Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.They receive thousands of entries from all over the world. Because of these large submission numbers, they are able to break down our contest into 140+ genres, and each genre is judged separately, ensuring that books only compete against books of their same genre for a fairer and more accurate competition. They receive submissions from independent authors, small publishers, and publishing giants such as Random House, HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster, with contestants that range from the first-time, self-published author to New York Times bestsellers like J.A. Jance, James Rollins, and #1 best-selling author Daniel Silva, as well as celebrity authors like Jim Carrey (Bruce Almighty), Henry Winkler (Happy Days), and Eriq La Salle (E.R., Coming to America).The Tea Drinker's Guide to Adventure is available on Amazon , . The book's video trailer is available on YouTube, .

