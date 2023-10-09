Paul Myers Appointed As Chief Strategy & Growth Officer At Brilliantly Done, LLC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paul Myers, FSA, MAAA - Partner, Co-Founder, and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer

Jason Bennett, CEO and Founder of Brilliantly is thrilled to introduce Paul Myers, FSA, MAAA as Partner, Co-Founder, and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Brilliantly Done, LLC., the premier Fractional Chief Growth Officer firm specializing in the InsurTech and Financial Services sectors, is thrilled to introduce Paul Myers, FSA, MAAA as Partner, Co-Founder, and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer. In this capacity, Paul will leverage his extensive industry expertise to drive innovative solutions and profitable growth for both clients and Brilliantly.

Mr. Myers is a distinguished executive and life insurance actuary renowned for his ability to analyze market dynamics, identify unique opportunities, and craft innovative solutions that lead to sustainable and profitable growth. With a career spanning over 30 years in the life insurance industry, he has achieved a series of impressive milestones, establishing himself as a prominent figure in the sector.

Before joining Brilliantly Done, LLC., Paul served as the COO and Head of US Business for Parachute Digital Solutions Inc., a Munich Re company. While launching and leading the US business for this digital-centric organization, Paul garnered invaluable insights and expertise in digital insurance products, platforms, marketing, distribution, and regulatory compliance, all while prioritizing the delivery of an unparalleled customer experience.

Prior to Parachute, Paul held the position of VP and Head of Business Development at Munich Re's US Life business for over a decade, where he nurtured deep relationships with Insurance Carriers, vendors, and fellow Reinsurers. During his tenure, his business line achieved an 85% growth rate in a market that contracted by over 20%. This growth was fueled by his team leadership and his strategic and innovative solutions, including the SuperPool program, which became an industry cornerstone.

Paul commenced his career with 15 years as a Product Development actuary, designing and pricing individual life insurance products for multiple Carriers across the US. His extensive experience came full circle when he championed his team at Parachute to develop a highly innovative set of term life and critical illness products tailored for the digital purchasing experience. This is a realm where nearly all insurers seek growth, and Paul's pioneering experience equips him with invaluable insight to drive expansion.

Paul's unique profile as an executive sales leader, actuary, and leader of a digital transformation InsurTech business positions him as a valuable asset for Brilliantly Done, LLC. as they continue to provide differentiating growth services to the InsurTech and Financial Services sector.

In his capacity as Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, Paul will spearhead strategy development for Brilliantly and serve as a fractional Chief Growth Officer (CGO) for Brilliantly's InsurTech clients. CGOs are strategic leaders who orchestrate revenue growth and business expansion by crafting and executing comprehensive growth strategies. InsurTech Founders launching new ventures benefit from fractional CGOs who provide access to 100% of their market knowledge, expertise, and connections at a fraction of the cost. Paul's appointment underscores Brilliantly's dedication to empowering clients to attain sustainable growth in today's highly competitive markets.

"We are excited to welcome Paul Myers to our team," said Jason Bennett , CEO at Brilliantly Done, LLC. "From diverse, expert-level skill sets to personality and emotional intelligence, Paul embodies the CGO role and more so, the Brilliantly culture. His extensive industry experience, innovative mindset, and deep industry relationships make him not only the perfect fit for our organization, but more so for our clients and partners. With Paul on board, we are confident in our ability to execute the mission and continue delivering exceptional results for our clients."

Paul shared his enthusiasm, saying,“I'm thrilled to join forces with Jason and the Brilliantly team to drive innovation and growth in the insurance industry. Having navigated the complexities of startups and having seen the industry from various angles, I'm passionate about helping InsurTech founders turn their groundbreaking ideas into market realities. Together, we're poised to bring transformational change to the sector.”

Brilliantly Done, LLC. is the first fractional CGO firm and mandated to help passionate tech founders solve the business problems behind stagnated growth through modern, principled tactics that transcend conventional marketing and business strategies.

