County Of Mahoning, OH, Closes Spatial Analysis Gaps, Enhances Asset Management With Opengov

OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to move beyond the limitations of a paper-based request and work management system and close gaps in its spatial analysis, the County of Mahoning, OH, was looking for a sophisticated solution. The County chose to partner with OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.Located about an hour outside Cleveland, the County of Mahoning is a substantial administrative body in the state of Ohio. In its asset management work, the County faced challenges in managing both indoor and facilities, and related long-term capital planning. During its search for a new system, the County prioritized mobile and paperless operations, as well as an efficient request management system. Cartegraph Asset Management ultimately won out for its promise to offer comprehensive solutions that fit the County's needs.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, Mahoning County will soon start a transformative shift toward efficiency and precision. The software will enable the utilization of spatial data to enhance work management, preventive maintenance, and capital planning processes. Additionally, the County will now have tools for seamless request management, ensuring timely follow-ups and updates to constituents.The County of Mahoning joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

