City Of Providence, RI, Expands Budget And Planning Partnership With Opengov

RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for tools to support its budgeting work with the City's General Fund and personnel forecasting, the City of Providence, RI, was on the hunt for a transformative solution. After a thorough search, the City decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in budgeting and planning software for our nation's local governments.The City of Providence is the capital of Rhode Island and the most populous city in the state. As a leader in the state, the City has a strong dedication to enhancing operational efficiency and interdepartmental collaboration. In its search for new tools, the City wanted to cut the time needed in its budgeting work by eliminating time-consuming, manual, and paper-driven processes. It also sought a system that would support interactive publishing for budget data. The City's quest culminated in choosing to expand its use of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning , a platform the City already leveraged for some of its budgeting needs.By expanding the use of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Providence will be able to further empower staff by providing a user-friendly interface and modern tools to streamline their work. With the new system, the City will expand access to real-time data with no-code report generation. Moreover, more of the City's staff will be able to save time by swiftly creating reports, thereby enhancing efficiency and promoting a collaborative budgeting environment.The City of Providence joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

