Israel-Hamas War To Spike Oil And Torch Asia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO – Suffice to say, virtually no one in Asia had a 5%-plus surge in oil prices in a single day in October on their economic Bingo cards.

This surprise might pale in comparison to the intelligence failures from Jerusalem to Washington surrounding the shock attacks by Hamas on Israel over the weekend. But the fallout is a game-changer for Asian governments and central banks already grappling with elevated inflation and rising US Treasury debt yields.

Already, the Bank of Israel scrambled to cobble together roughly US$45 billion to stabilize the shekel, the local currency. Coming two days after the latest barnburner of a US employment report, in which the world's biggest economy added 336,000 jobs in September alone, the sudden crisis in the Middle East is altering the calculus for the Bank of Japan, People's Bank of China and other Asian monetary authorities.

The BOJ, for example, has been soft-pedaling moves to“taper” policy despite the highest inflation rates in Japan in 30 years. Since taking the job in April, Governor Kazuo Ueda has surprised traders betting on the BOJ exiting 23 years of quantitative easing. So far, Ueda has stayed the course, keeping record liquidity flowing and maintaining the“yield-curve control” policy.

News last week that wage growth was slower than expected in August – rising just 1.1% year-on-year – seemed to reinforce the BOJ's decision to slow-walk moves to normalize rates .

Yet tight US labor markets and elevated Treasury debt yields are now colliding with an added burst of geopolitical chaos. The optimistic take is that this crisis will pass and the financial fallout will be temporary.

As analyst Vivek Dhar at Commonwealth Bank puts it:“For this conflict to have a lasting and meaningful impact on oil markets, there must be a sustained reduction in oil supply or transport. Otherwise, and as history has shown, the positive oil price reaction tends to be temporary and easily trumped by other market forces.”

Analyst Brian Martin at ANZ Group Holdings notes that the“key for markets is whether the conflict remains contained or spreads to involve other regions, particularly Saudi Arabia. Initially, at least, it seems markets will assume the situation will remain limited in scope, duration and oil-price consequences. But higher volatility can be expected.”

Economist Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, says that“geopolitical crises in the Middle East have usually caused oil prices to rise and stock prices to fall.” But, he adds,“more often than not, they've also tended to be buying opportunities in the stock marke

Yet the view that the Israel-Hamas conflict will not endanger major sources of oil supplies isn't widely held.“There's a risk of the conflict escalating regionally,” Eurasia Group analyst Henning Gloystein told CNBC.“If Iran is sucked into it, there could also be supply issues, though we're not at that stage yet.”

Stephen Innes, managing director at SPI Asset Management, warns that“historical analysis suggests that oil prices tend to experience sustained gains after the Middle East crises.”