WINNERS OF ASIAN RESTAURANT AND TAKEAWAY AWARDS 2023 ANNOUNCED

(MENAFN- Pressat) Winners of the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2023 (ARTA) have finally been announced. The award ceremony took place this weekend on 8 th October at Hilton Park Lane, London.

The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards is the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK, honouring Asian restaurants all over the UK. ARTA 2023 welcomed a guest list of the nation's most popular Asian restaurateurs alongside MPs, dignitaries, and celebrities as they collectively honoured the achievements of the industry.

The ceremony was hosted by TV presenters, Samantha Simmonds and Paul Martin. Paul Martin also entertained the guests with a magic tricks show.

Interspersing the awards presentation was a curated world-class entertainment, including a performance by singer Kavya Limaye and Ujaan Mukherjee, both performed live and delighted the audience with their talent.

Winners at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2023 are:

Champion of Champion: The Milnrow Balti Restaurant, Rochdale, Oldham

National Chef of the Year: The Chequers Indian Lounge, Great Blakenham, Ipswich

National Takeaway of the Year: Kaani Kaana, Chelmsford

Newcomer of the Year: Coco Buffet, Weston-super-Mare

Fine Dine Restaurant of the Year: Dining Room, Sheerness, Rochester

Street Food Restaurant of the Year: My Delhi, Newcastle upon Tyne

Japanese Restaurant of the Year: Maneki Ramen, Worcester

Korean Restaurant of the Year: Yori, Piccadilly Circus, London

Sri Lankan Restaurant of the Year: Colombo Kitchen Restaurant, Worcester Park, Kingston upon Thames

European Restaurant of the Year: Tamasha, Playa Blanca, Spain

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Northern Ireland: Nu Delhi Restaurant Lounge, Belfast

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Wales: Belfoi, Carmarthen, Swansea

Regional Restaurant of the Year - North West: The Milnrow Balti Restaurant, Rochdale, Oldham

Regional Restaurant of the Year - West Midlands: Shifnal Balti, Shifnal, Telford

Regional Restaurant of the Year - East Midlands: Nazreen, Kettering, Northampton

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Hertfordshire: Cumin Bar & Restaurant, Broxbourne, Enfield

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Essex: Cinnamon, Epping, Chelmsford

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Surrey: Tarana, Lingfield, Redhill

Regional Restaurant of the Year - South Central: Jalpari of Woodley, Woodley, Reading

Regional Restaurant of the Year - North London: The Rajdoot, Hampstead, London

Regional Restaurant of the Year - South London: Saka Maka, Hither Green, London

Regional Restaurant of the Year - West London: Durbar Tandoori Restaurant, Bayswater, London

Regional Restaurant of the Year - South West: Daaku, Falmouth, Truro

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Sussex: Tamasha, Lindfield, Redhill

Regional Restaurant of the Year - North East: Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne

Regional Takeaway of the Year - North East: Balti Hut, Linthorpe, Cleveland

Regional Takeaway of the Year - North West: Bradshaw Tandoori, Bradshaw, Bolton

Regional Takeaway of the Year - West Midlands: Chutney Express, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham

Regional Takeaway of the Year - Essex: Kaani Kaana, Chelmsford

Regional Takeaway of the Year - Surrey: Mohini Balti House, Carshalton, Sutton

Regional Takeaway of the Year - Kent: Sher-E-Bangla, Longfield, Dartford

Regional Takeaway of the Year - East Anglia: Eastern Spice Ipswich, Suffolk, Ipswich

Regional Takeaway of the Year - East Midlands: Miah's Takeaway, Heanor, Derby

Regional Takeaway of the Year - Wales: Kalimirch, Barry, Cardiff

Chef of the Year - Wales: Elaichi, Carmarthen, Swansea

Chef of the Year - East Anglia: The Chequers Indian Lounge, Great Blakenham, Ipswich

Chef of the Year - East London: The Empress, Whitechapel, East London

Chef of the Year - South West: Spice Club, Bridgwater, Taunton

Chef of the Year - Surrey: Indian Panorama, East Molesey, Kingston upon Thames

Chef of the Year - Hertfordshire: Ruby, Hertford, Stevenage

ARTA Founder Mohammed Munim said at the awards this year, "I would like to congratulate all of the winners and finalists of ARTA 2023 - the Pan Asian restaurants, takeaways, and chefs who are the pride of the UK's hospitality industry. As the first and foremost award ceremony to honour the finest of the UK's Asian restaurant and takeaway industry, we salute your resilience and fortitude as you continue to serve diners and customers across the UK in particularly challenging circumstances. I would like to thank Lords, Ministers, High Commissioners, dignitaries, and guests for joining us on this occasion.

"The UK's popular Asian restaurant industry, synonymous with taking operational and business challenges such as staff shortages and the Covid pandemic head on, now faces a new set of challenges - the current cost of living crisis. The cost of supplies, ingredients, and energy have risen significantly while customers are also facing tightened household budgets. In this tough situation, ARTA once again honours the UK's best Asian restaurants and takeaways who continue to deliver the best in the restaurant and home dining in these tough circumstances. ARTA recognises this industry, which is the result and displays the successes of multiculturalism in the UK."

ARTA is the only official award that recognises, promotes, and celebrates the immense importance and popularity of the Pan Asian catering industry in the UK, as determined by its consumers.







