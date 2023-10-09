Data Collection Teams Mobilized For Afghan Residents In Khyber's Landi Kotal

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Mehrab Shah Afridi

In a significant development, police teams have been organized to gather information regarding foreign residents in Tehsil Landi Kotal, situated within the Khyber district. This initiative, as per police sources, aims to register details related to property ownership, businesses, and other particulars concerning Afghan refugees residing in Landi Kotal.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that comprehensive data will be compiled encompassing Afghan traders and both registered and unregistered individuals engaged in residency and commerce within the bustling precincts of Landi Kotal Bazar.

To execute this task efficiently, authorities have disseminated data collection forms to police sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, and other relevant officials across all regions, with the objective of cataloging both legal and illegal Afghan nationals residing in Landi Kotal.

It is important to note that Pakistan has issued a voluntary departure deadline for all illegal immigrants, set for October 30. After this date, authorities have warned of imminent arrests and deportation. Consequently, following the government's ultimatum, many Afghan families have embarked on their journey back to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

On a contrasting note, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have extended their offer to aid in the registration and management of Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan. These organizations have also appealed to Pakistan to continue providing protection to vulnerable Afghan citizens. They emphasize that abrupt evictions may pose a significant risk to individuals seeking refuge in Pakistan.

