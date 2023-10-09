Another UN Mission Arrives In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Another UN mission arrived in Garabagh this morning. The members
of the mission traveled through Aghdam and moved towards
Asgaran-Khankendi, Azernews reports.
The mission includes representatives of various UN structures.
The UN mission visited Garabagh on 1 October.
To recall, the last mission of UN The mission has not received
complaints about incidents of violence against civilians since the
last ceasefire.
The report also notes that up to 1,000 Armenians currently live
in the Garabagh region.
The mission was headed by the UN Resident Coordinator in
Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva. The UN Office in Azerbaijan plans to
continue regular visits to the region.
Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmond Marukyan said that the UN
mission that visited Garabagh and denied the existence of any
ethnic cleansing in the region appeared to discredit the UN as an
institution. According to Marukyan, "the so-called UN mission has
done everything to legitimize ethnic cleansing" and he "looks
forward to the UN investigation into the activities of these
representatives".
Apparently, Edmond Marukyan, on special assignment, has not
realized that the UN is not a branch of the Armenian National
Committee of America, and if there is no ethnic cleansing, the UN
mission cannot confirm it.
Moreover, a new disappointment is in store for Armenian
diplomacy: as it has already been reported, the US State Department
was forced to admit that there is no evidence of "ethnic cleansing"
in Garabagh.
