Danish PM Calls On NATO Not To Get War Fatigue Over Ukraine

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen has called on the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance to stand with Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

She stated this in her speech at the NATO parliamentary assembly in Copenhagen on Monday, Ukrinform reports with reference to The Guardian .

“We must be with Ukraine to the bitter end. None of us can claim war fatigue while Ukraine continues its tireless fight. Let us decide that war fatigue will not take place in our transatlantic community,” she said.

In her speech, the Danish prime minister claimed Russian president Vladimir Putin had miscalculated, thinking that NATO's words of support to Ukraine would“remain just that, words.”

“Ukrainian soldiers are fighting with our weapons, our tanks, our missiles, and soon Ukraine will also fly our F-16s,” she added.

Frederiksen also appealed to representatives of other NATO nations to broaden the coalition that is supplying fighter jets and the required training for pilots.

As reported by Ukrinform, Denmark will provide Ukraine with 19 F-16 fighter jets.

Photo credit: Liselotte Sabroe/EPA