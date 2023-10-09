Azerbaijan Discovers Narcotic Plantation In Gushchular Village In Karabakh (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.
Another drug
plantation was found on an area of five hectares in Azerbaijan's
Gushchular village (Shusha district), the Interior Ministry told
Trend .
The ministry said that after the anti-terrorist activities in
the country's Karabakh region against Armenian illegal armed groups
[which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement
signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], reports began to be received about the
discovery of plantations in the region on which drug-containing
plants were planted en masse.
Azerbaijani police officers discovered a hemp plantation on one
of the household plots. The drug-containing plants grown on a
plantation operating under the name of a farm were inspected with
the participation of specialists.
The inspection revealed that in this area, sativa and other
mixed varieties of cannabis were grown using an agro-technical
method with special care.
Previously, narcotic plantations were discovered in Azerbaijan's
Khojaly and Aghdam districts.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed
forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized
anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
