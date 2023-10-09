Jordan, UNICEF Tackle Water Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative to Jordan Philippe Duamelle on Monday discussed Jordan's water sector challenges in light of the large numbers of refugees.During a meeting, Saud expressed concern about the decreasing water resources, particularly due to the unstable rainfall patterns caused by climate change, which led to a significant shortage of water for citizens and host communities, including those with high numbers of refugees.This imposes heavy burdens on the water sector, he said, calling for fast-tracking funding to implement projects that meet the water needs of all regions, thus improving water access for citizens and refugees.Going over the water sector's response to the current water crisis, Saud noted that a significant obstacle is the lack of resources, equipment, and mechanisms available to address the growing demand, which only adds to the challenges faced by this vital sector as it strives to meet increasing pressures and provide adequate water resources.The minister expressed gratitude towards UNICEF and its staff for their efforts in tackling various challenges over the years. Their work has led to significant improvements in the quality of services provided to citizens living in areas that host refugees.Duamelle stated that UNICEF is dedicated to supporting the water sector based on the priorities set by the Ministry to improve responses to challenges. He emphasized the significance of the international community taking responsibility and increasing aid to the water sector, particularly since UNICEF, which focuses on water and sanitation, is experiencing ongoing strain due to reduced support.He acknowledged the water sector's strong partnership with UNICEF to enhance access to water and sanitation services for vulnerable communities and camps and increase the sector's resilience to climate change impacts.Duamelle also commended Jordan's continued efforts to host a large number of Syrian refugees and its success in effectively addressing the challenges of the Syrian refugee crisis over the years.