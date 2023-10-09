Amir Receives Venezuelan Vice President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, Her Excellency Dr. Delcy Aluena Rodriguez Gomez, Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of her visit to the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, Her Excellency Dr. Delcy conveyed to His Highness the Amir the greetings of the President of Venezuela H E Nicolas Maduro, and his wishes of good health and happiness to His Highness and to the Qatari people further development and prosperity.

His Highness the Amir also conveyed to His Excellency the Vice President his greetings to His Excellency the President, and his wishes for good health and well-being to him and the people of Venezuela, continued progress, and development.

During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries and prospects for developing them were reviewed, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.