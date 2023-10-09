SKEL Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Buy-Back Programme Week 40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 40 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 3,669,128 own shares for total amount of 48,830,426 ISK as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares 2.10.2023 09:44:00 450.000 12,85 5.782.500 34.418.518 2.10.2023 10:45:00 450.000 12,70 5.715.000 34.868.518 2.10.2023 13:41:00 450.000 12,80 5.760.000 35.318.518 2.10.2023 15:25:00 450.000 12,80 5.760.000 35.768.518 3.10.2023 11:40:00 25.000 12,70 317.500 35.793.518 3.10.2023 14:11:00 169.128 12,70 2.147.926 35.962.646 3.10.2023 15:01:00 400.000 12,70 5.080.000 36.362.646 4.10.2023 10:20:00 500.000 12,85 6.425.000 36.862.646 4.10.2023 15:26:00 475.000 12,70 6.032.500 37.337.646 6.10.2023 09:34:00 300.000 12,70 3.810.000 37.637.646 3,669,128 46,830,426 37,637,646

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 33,968,518 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 19,119,128 own shares, which corresponds to 9.88% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 246,430,426, or 49.29% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 1.94% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.