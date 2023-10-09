Vegan Pasta Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 421.6 Million By 2033, Rising At A 9.9% CAGR: FMI Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, Del, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the vegan pasta market is expected to reach US$ 176 million by 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to generate US$ 421.6 million, representing a 9.9% CAGR. With animal-based products becoming more popular, many consumers are becoming increasingly aware of what a detrimental impact they have on the environment, including a higher carbon footprint and the impact they have on the planet.



Plant-based pasta is usually made from quinoa, wheat, rice, chickpeas, or lentils. The fiber content, vitamins, and minerals in these ingredients are often higher than in traditional pasta. Individuals seeking to increase their intake of whole foods and decrease processed foods can benefit from vegan pasta. With the increase in allergies and awareness of these foods and their health benefits, the demand for vegan pasta is expected to grow. Consumers often choose them as healthy snacks and breakfast items, which is expected to contribute significantly to the market's growth.

Most vegan pasta products do not contain common allergens like eggs, dairy, or gluten. This product is suitable for those who adhere to a vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free diet. Incorporating vegan pasta into the culinary landscape has inspired new recipes and flavor combinations. It gives diners an opportunity to experience a variety of food styles from different cultural backgrounds and dietary preferences, enriching their overall dining experience. As a result, vegan pasta is expected to become more popular in the coming years.

With a growing global population, sustainable food sources are becoming increasingly important. In addition to being more efficient than animal-based alternatives, plant-based foods , such as vegan pasta, can contribute to global food security. Vegan lifestyles are becoming increasingly popular over recent years as more and more people are seeking to avoid contributing to animal exploitation and suffering for ethical reasons. The vegan pasta is a great way for individuals to adhere to their ethical principles while eating.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



According to the report, vegan pasta market demand increased at a CAGR of 9% from 2018 to 2022.

The United States is expected to be the most promising market for vegan pasta, capturing 15% of the market share in coming years.

The vegan pasta industry is experiencing a notable surge, with revenues expected to reach US$ 421 million by 2033.

The China market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

German vegan pasta demand is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Vegan pasta is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% in the United Kingdom market.

“The increasing prevalence of vegan food consumption amid growing animal cruelty concerns are driving demand for vegan pasta in various regions,” remarks Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Globally, vegan pasta is largely dominated by large international companies and local suppliers. Various pasta flavors are offered by food and beverage manufacturers to meet consumers' diverse taste preferences. Vegan pasta, organics, and natural food products are offered by the company to meet the demands of vegan food manufacturers. In addition to providing vegan pasta, vegan pasta producers operate small operations and export a greater number of products.

In October 2022, Nuovo Pasta, announced the Plant-Based Vegan collection, a vegan pasta collection full of decadent flavors. Continuing a century-old tradition of innovation, Nuovo creates award-winning pasta from scratch in the United States



Key Companies Profiles in the Vegan Pasta Market



Barilla Group

De Cecco Company

Nestlé S.A.

Delverde Industrie Alimentari S.p.a.

RFM Corporation

Grupo La Moderna

General Mills, Inc.

Pastas Gallo Company

Bionaturae LLC. Windmill Organics

Vegan Pasta Market Segmentation

By Category:



Fresh Dried

By Nature:



Organic Conventional

By Source:



Wheat

Rice

Legumes

Buckwheat

Oats Other Sources

By Product:



Penne

Spaghetti

Elbows

Fettuccine & Linguine

Filled Pasta Other Products

By Packaging:



Boxes

Trays Packets & Pouches



By Sales Channel:



Offline Sales Channel



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Departmental Stores



Convenience Store

Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel



Company Website E-commerce Platform

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia Middle East & Africa



