POMONA PRIDE CENTER 3Rd Annual Gayla Fundraiser 2023 Stands Up For LOVE And WINS

Table X Launches a POMONA VALLEY PRIDE EXPO for 2024

- FRANK GUZMAN | Chief Executive Officer - POMONA VALLEY PRIDECENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The POMONA PRIDE CENTER , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to empower, enhance, advance, and sustain the well-being of the LGBTQIA+ and allied communities by providing vital social, emotional, educational, arts, scholarship, and advocacy programs, celebrated its 3rd Annual GayLa Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday - October 7, 2023 from 7PM to 11PM at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California.This stellar, special event fundraiser greeted their arriving guests with a vibrant and spirited jazz band as they entered the spectacularly adorned venue replete with PRIDE color, fashion, and fabulous fizz, which included a hosted guest bar.The Master of Ceremonies, American actress and transgender activist, Shakina Nayfack, most notable for her series regular role as Lola, a "trans-truther,“ on the second and third seasons of the HULU television program Difficult People, took the stage by storm from start to finish delivering a winning ebb-and-flow of energy throughout the evening.A“WELCOME” message from Frank Guzman, Chief Executive Officer - Pomona Pride Center, and Roberto Munoz, Board Chairperson - Pomona Pride Center, opened the gala fundraiser ceremony with thoughtful, inspiring, and rhyming words of reach and appreciation.“We are overwhelmed by the love and support shared by our Sponsors and VIP Guests this evening as we look forward in building an even bigger, stronger, and increasingly more dynamic organization in 2024 and beyond with your continued commitment and support,” stated Frank Guzman, Chief Executive Officer - Pomona Pride Center.“This evening's event will advance our dedicated and concerted efforts since establishing the POMONA PRIDE CENTER in 2019 as a leading voice and proactive movement on behalf of the LGBTQIA+ community, around-the-corner and around-the-world,” added Roberto Munoz, Board Chairperson - Pomona Pride Center.The evening's Keynote Speaker, Dr. Jih-Fei Cheng, Associate Professor of Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; Chair, Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at SCRIPPS COLLEGE, was then introduced by Frank Guzman and Roberto Munoz. Wherein, Dr. Cheng spoke of the past, present, and future evolution of the LGBTQIA+ empowerment movement, sharing valuable insights, studies, reflections and forecasts of what has been and what is to be in 2024 and beyond. The audience responded with generous applause and cheers.The POMONA PRIDE CENTER 3rd Annual GayLa Fundraiser 2023, included a delightful, gourmet, 3-course dinner menu (e.g., hand-harvested mixed green salad, natural pan-roasted herb marinated chicken breast with peal onions, demi-glace pesto sauce, Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and a New York style cheesecake on painted plates with raspberry coulis), and was buttressed by a series of live, onsite happenings including, but not limited to; honorable mention of supporters (e.g., Michael K. Krouse, Mitch Stein, Foothill Aids Project), recognition of sponsors, a silent auction, a flash dance mob group, a drag show, live dance performances, live musical performances, and so much more.The evening's theme of“Standing Together for LOVE” was reinforced by the commitment by Table X, Inc. ( ), and Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg ( ), to produce the first annual POMONA VALLEY PRIDE EXPO in 2024, in association with POMONA VALLEY PRIDE, formerly known as POMONA PRIDE CENTER ( ), which will include an official announcement of the new POMONA VALLEY PRIDE logo, the new POMONA VALLEY PRIDE building location, and of course, the new entity name... POMONA VALLEY PRIDE. The POMONA VALLEY PRIDE EXPO in 2024 will include a television and film exhibition, a lifestyle and travel exhibition, a business development and networking exhibition, an employment recruiting exhibition, a food and wine exhibition, a fashion and style exhibition, and a technology and science exhibition. Please email POMONA VALLEY PRIDE at for more information.###

