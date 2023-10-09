Althea.Ai Welcomes Mr. Prashanth Sarpamale As CEO, Ushering In A New Era Of Healthcare Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- [Princeton, New Jersey, 1 Oct 2023] - Althea, a leading innovator in the healthcare technology sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Prashanth Sarpamale as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).Prashanth brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the Althea team. Prashanth joins Althea from Oak Street Health, where he served as Chief Data & Analytics Officer, contributing significantly to the company's growth and success. During his tenure at Oak Street Health, Prashanth played a pivotal role in harnessing the power of data to drive innovation and enhance patient care, establishing himself as a key figure in the Value-Based Care sector.Prior to his role at Oak Street Health, Prashanth held the position of Senior Vice President for Operations Analytics at United Health Care, where he oversaw all aspects of Data Engineering, Business Insights, and Advanced Analytics and Research across Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial lines of business. His leadership and expertise were instrumental in driving data-driven decision-making at one of the nation's largest healthcare providers.Before his illustrious career at United Health Care, Prashanth was at the helm of Global Analytic practices at UnitedHealth and Hewlett Packard, where he continued to demonstrate his prowess in the analytics domain. He began his journey in management consulting with Arthur Andersen, leveraging his background as a chemical engineer to provide valuable insights and solutions to clients."We are thrilled to welcome Prashanth Sarpamale as the CEO of Althea," said Ashish Chaturvedi, Board Member at Althea. "His deep industry insights, exceptional leadership skills, and proven track record of delivering transformative results align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize healthcare through cutting-edge AI solutions. We are confident that Prashanth's guidance will propel us to new heights and allow us to make a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape."Prashanth Sarpamale's appointment as CEO represents a significant milestone for Althea, signaling the company's commitment to advancing healthcare technology and delivering innovative solutions that improve patient care and outcomes."We are excited to have Prashanth on board and look forward to achieving great things together," Ashish added.For media inquiries and further information, please contact:Media Contact: Preeti Chaturvedi, DirectorEmail:About Althea:Althea, a leading mission-driven AI based healthcare company with offices in New Jersey, USA, and Noida, India is a leading innovator in the healthcare technology sector, dedicated to transforming the healthcare landscape through cutting-edge AI solutions. With a focus on data-driven insights and innovation, Althea aims to enhance patient care, improve outcomes, and drive efficiency across the healthcare ecosystem.TwitterLinkedIn

