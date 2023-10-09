TLP Kicks Off October With Exclusive Seasonal Picks And Hints At A Hauntingly Good Halloween Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As October unfolds, there's no better time to start a hair-healthy routine with TLP, with exclusive seasonal offers.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As autumn comes into full swing, TLP, the trailblazing natural hair care brand , is ushering in October with a sensational array of deals and hints at an enchanting Halloween week. With a focus on nurturing and celebrating natural hair, TLP is all set to make this fall a season of self-care, rejuvenation, and transformative beauty.With its commitment to delivering quality natural products and transforming hair care routines worldwide, TLP is excited to introduce its exclusive October offers. This season, TLP is offering its seasonal essentials, hair styling cream XXIVK , and the Bundle: New Beginnings at half the price. But that's not all – TLP is brewing up a Halloween week special with 50% off on four must-have products. TLP Founder Paula Bland shared her excitement about these exclusive seasonal offers and the brand's vision."At TLP, we believe that every individual's hair journey should be filled with care, confidence, and goodness from nature," says Paula, the visionary founder of TLP. "Our October offers are designed to help everyone embrace their unique hair textures and styles, ensuring that their hair looks and feels its best. We're not just a hair care brand; we're a community that empowers women with natural curls to express themselves through their hair, and our exclusive deals reflect that commitment."Unveiling the October Special: 50% Off on XXIVK and Bundle: New BeginningsTLP's October special brings a breath of fresh, crisp autumn air to hair care enthusiasts. XXIVK, known for its moisturizing properties and impact on hair health while keeping hairstyles intact for up to 7 days, can now be owned at half its price. Bundle: New Beginnings, a set of TLP hair care products carefully curated to provide a comprehensive hair care experience, is also available at half the price. This bundle includes :Nice/Thing - A natural hair detox ( )Loving You - A Sulfate-Free, pH-balancing shampoo ( )Touch of Love - A curl-enhancing conditioner ( )Heaven Scent - A hair growth-stimulating oil ( )This offer is an opportunity for everyone to discover the wonders of these two TLP favorites without breaking the bank."XXIVK is a game-changer," says Paula. "Its unique formula with Castor Oil as its main ingredient revitalizes hair, making it shinier, stronger, and more manageable. We wanted to make it accessible to as many people as possible, so we're offering this incredible discount." She adds, "The Bundle: New Beginnings is perfect for those seeking a complete hair care regimen. With this special offer, we're encouraging our community to embrace a fresh start for their hair journey this fall."A Spooky Surprise: Halloween Week DealsTwo more seasonal picks have been added to the TLP Halloween offer to add the cherry to the cake. Halloween week brings hair care aficionados a scarily good deal – 50% off on two additional TLP products, Bounce Back and Control, apart from XXIVK, and the Bundle: New Beginnings.Bounce Back is a multipurpose daily hydrating and hydrating spray with the goodness of Aloe vera gel, various oils, and skin-soothing Marshmallow root extract. It can be used as a leave-in conditioner, hair manipulator, or a daily moisturizing spray.Control is a hair styling gel enriched with flaxseeds, known for their moisturizing properties. Jojoba oil adds extra hydration, while botanical extracts, vitamin E, and Panthenol provide additional benefits. This gel not only moisturizes but also aids in defining and controlling frizz, making it an excellent choice for achieving well-defined curls with a medium hold.These products, carefully selected for their transformative properties, will make this Halloween season one to remember."Our Halloween week offers are our way of adding a bit of magic to your hair care routine," Paula explains. "Bounce Back is perfect for those looking to revive their hair's natural bounce, while Control is the answer to frizz and unruly locks. And with XXIVK and the Bundle: New Beginnings at half price, it's a Halloween treat you won't want to miss!"Founder's Vision for TLPTLP owes its popularity to its effective products and the visionary leadership of its founder, Paula Bland. Paula's journey into the hair care industry is deeply rooted in her holistic perspective on hair health, drawing from her extensive 14+ years of experience as a nurse practitioner, a hair aesthetician, and a psychiatric nurse practitioner. Her unwavering belief is that women with naturally curly hair should embrace their beauty and feel confident in their skin, beginning with their hair. This ethos drives TLP's mission to empower and enhance the lives of individuals by promoting natural hair care."I've always believed that natural hair is a canvas for self-expression," Paula shares. "From embracing natural textures to exploring different styles, natural hair should reflect each woman's unique personality. That's why I founded TLP – to provide women with the hair trinity, i.e., education, consultation, and products they need to unlock their hair's full potential without compromising on quality or ingredients."With a focus on using natural, hair-friendly ingredients, TLP has earned the trust of countless customers. The brand's commitment to sustainability and inclusivity is a testament to Paula's vision of making hair care healthy for everyone.The TLP CommunityAs October unfolds, there's no better time to start a hair-healthy routine with TLP. With exclusive seasonal offers and a dedication to empowering women through their hair, TLP is more than just a brand – it's a movement.About The Love of People:The Love of People (TLP) is a natural hair care brand dedicated to providing high-quality, natural hair care products that celebrate the beauty of diversity. 