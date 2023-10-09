Optimal Resourcing Takes Proactive Steps To Address Organisational Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Organisations today face mounting challenges-ranging from skills shortages and employee retention to compliance complexities. Optimal Resourcing is taking proactive steps to offer solutions. We are delighted to announce the latest addition to our team of experts: Georgie Feodorov, our new Senior Associate with over 15 years of experience in human resources management.

Georgie will be providing strategic guidance and support to our clients in the areas of talent acquisition, organisational development, and human resources. She has a proven track record in helping organisations overcome challenges and achieve their goals.

Georgie's addition to our team comes at a time when organisations are under increasing pressure to do more with less. They are facing skills shortages, employee retention issues, and compliance complexities. Optimal Resourcing is committed to helping organisations meet these challenges head-on.

Georgie's wealth of experience and knowledge will be a valuable asset to our clients. We are confident that she will help them to overcome the challenges they are facing and achieve their desired outcomes.

"Georgie is a fantastic addition to our existing team of experts. As we navigate the complexities of today's business environment, her specialised skills will be invaluable in addressing the pressing challenges many organisations face," said Jude Mahony, Managing Director of Optimal Resourcing.

"I'm thrilled to join the expert team at Optimal Resourcing. Together, we will provide solutions that address immediate challenges while laying the groundwork for long-term success. Whether you are a startup or an established business, we are your strategic partner for future-focused and immediate recruitment services that evolve with your needs," said Ms Feodorov.

We're not just here to talk about challenges; we're here to solve them. Let's discuss your unique needs and how our strengthened team can craft solutions tailored for your success.

WHAT SETS OPTIMAL RESOURCING APART:

1. Tailored Resourcing Support Packages: We offer a fixed-fee model, ensuring transparent pricing and predictable budgeting.

2. Expert Recruitment Solutions: Our approach is comprehensive, confidential, and collaborative, ensuring we find the perfect candidate for your organization.

3. Project and Change Management: We blueprint your transformational journey with forward-thinking plans ranging from immediate to five years.

We're genuinely eager to hear about your unique needs and objectives. Your invaluable insights are the key to crafting solutions that are tailor-made for your success.

