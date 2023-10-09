Baltic Sea gas gets put out of service due to probable gas leak

(MENAFN) An undersea gas pipeline linking Finland as well as Estonia has for the meantime stopped working following a gas structure firms in both nations witnessed an unforeseen decrease in pressure probably triggered by a leak, its conductors have stated.



“I do not want to speculate at all on the cause of the leak,” Janne Gronlund, a senior executive at Finnish energy company Gasgrid, informed the news agency on Sunday. He also noted that gas materials stayed steady, and that procedures had been conducted to separate the pipeline to stop more gas from leaking.



Gronlund stated the pipeline, which is able of streaming in any route according on necessities, was transferring nearly 30 gigawatt hours of gas per day from Finland to Estonia at the time span of the error.



Gasgrid also stated that gas “has been secured through the Inkoo floating LNG terminal for the time being.”



