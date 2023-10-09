Palestinian president urges international intervention for Gaza

(MENAFN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a fervent plea to the international community, urging immediate intervention to compel the Israeli occupation authorities to fulfill their legal obligations as an occupying power. He called for swift action to provide emergency relief to the people of the Gaza Strip, who are enduring the devastating consequences of a prolonged blockade and relentless bombardment.



President Abbas unequivocally held the Israeli occupation government responsible for the severe shortage of essential supplies in Gaza, including water, electricity, and food items. He implored the Palestinian government and relevant entities to act urgently, leveraging their available resources to extend assistance to the beleaguered Palestinian population.



The Palestinian leader underscored the dire situation facing the people of Gaza, who are subjected to a comprehensive onslaught, including attacks and loss of life perpetrated by Israeli occupation forces. He stressed the pressing need for providing all forms of relief and support, whether through public, private, or civil and charitable institutions. Abbas called for the immediate mobilization of relief convoys to alleviate the suffering and trauma experienced by the Gazan population.



Emphatically, President Abbas emphasized that Gaza should not stand alone in confronting this aggression, highlighting the unity of all Palestinian territories in the face of these challenging circumstances. His impassioned call for international intervention serves as a plea for solidarity and assistance as the people of Gaza grapple with the profound humanitarian crisis unfolding in their midst.

