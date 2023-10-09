Egyptian law enforcement captain murders two Israeli tourists, Egyptian citizen

(MENAFN) Two Israeli tourists as well as an Egyptian resident were murdered on Sunday when an Egyptian law enforcement captain started shooting in the Mansheya region of the town of Alexandria in Egypt, based on the news agency, quoting a representative from the nation`s safety service.



“Two members of an Israeli tourist group were killed, one Egyptian, and another was injured,” a safety source informed the news agency. “The police officer was immediately arrested and legal measures are being taken against him. The injured person was transferred to hospital for treatment.”



The law enforcement captain thought to be accountable for the firing is believed to have utilized his private weapon in the assault, which has happened near the well-known tourist spot Pompey’s Pillar.



