US releases cation to Hezbollah

(MENAFN) The United States has cautioned third groups from trying to intercept in the upsurged war amid Palestinian army teams Hamas as well as Israel, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has exposed.



The caution has especially been given to the Lebanon-located army team Hezbollah, Blinken informed a news channel State of the Union on Sunday. Its foremost objective is to guarantee that Israel doesn’t encounter issues on any other fronts, the high-rank diplomat clarified.



Blinken said “well, one of the reasons President Biden was very clear from the very first moments that no one elsewhere should try to take advantage of this situation is precisely to do everything we can to ensure that there’s not another front in this conflict, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.”



The Secretary of State recognized the shelling of the Israeli terrain, monitored previously in the day in the north of the nation also linked to Hezbollah’s actions.



