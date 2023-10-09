Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jerusalem, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- Dozens of Jewish extremist settlers early Monday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem, according to an official Palestinian source.A statement by the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today's raids through the al-Magharebah Gate under the heavy protection of Israeli police, who restricted Muslim worshippers' access to the mosque."The settlers provocatively toured the Mosque's yards and performed their Talmudic rituals while Muslim worshipers peacefully confronted," it added.